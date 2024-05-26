Watch tornado on the ground recorded from car

TechCrunch

Accurate weather forecasts are critical to industries like agriculture, and they're also important to help prevent and mitigate harm from inclement weather events or natural disasters. In 2012, Manolis Nikiforakis, Stratos Theodorou and Nikos Tsiligaridis launched an app that allowed community members to provide grassroots weather updates. Now, they are building WeatherXM, a network of community-monitored weather stations that are collecting and sharing local weather data through systems built on the blockchain.