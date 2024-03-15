Watch them surf Lake Tahoe on ‘pretty rowdy’ waves as wind kicks up amid snowy mountains

With the National Weather Service recording wind gusts up to 39 mph on a clear day Thursday, a group of surfers hit the waves on Lake Tahoe.

Snowbrains, a news and video source for skiing and snowboard enthusiasts, captured the surfing action around noon.

“The forecast was calling for waves up to 5-feet tall today — that didn’t quite come to fruition but it did get pretty rowdy out there,” Snowbrains wrote in a caption on its Instagram account. “It’s awesome to be here when the lake comes alive. We saw a few guys out there having fun. I’ve only ever surfed the lake once and it was one of the coolest experiences of my life.”

The video shows large white-capped waves under clear skies in a beautiful snowy mountain setting.

The water temperature in Lake Tahoe is about 41 degrees.

A wind advisory for the Northern California lake area remains in effect until 5 p.m. today, according to The Weather Channel.