Watch them surf Lake Tahoe on ‘pretty rowdy’ waves as wind kicks up amid snowy mountains

David Caraccio
·1 min read

With the National Weather Service recording wind gusts up to 39 mph on a clear day Thursday, a group of surfers hit the waves on Lake Tahoe.

Snowbrains, a news and video source for skiing and snowboard enthusiasts, captured the surfing action around noon.

“The forecast was calling for waves up to 5-feet tall today — that didn’t quite come to fruition but it did get pretty rowdy out there,” Snowbrains wrote in a caption on its Instagram account. “It’s awesome to be here when the lake comes alive. We saw a few guys out there having fun. I’ve only ever surfed the lake once and it was one of the coolest experiences of my life.”

The video shows large white-capped waves under clear skies in a beautiful snowy mountain setting.

The water temperature in Lake Tahoe is about 41 degrees.

A wind advisory for the Northern California lake area remains in effect until 5 p.m. today, according to The Weather Channel.