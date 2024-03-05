Watch: Stranded raccoon rescued from atop utility pole after two days

March 5 (UPI) -- A raccoon stranded atop a hydro pole in Ontario was rescued by utility company workers after about two days.

Local residents said the raccoon was atop the pole for at least two days in Innisfil and they feared it may have been getting electric shocks from the utility equipment.

InnPower was contacted about the situation and temporarily shut off electricity to the area so a rescue could be mounted.

A video recorded by a witness shows a utility worker in a bucket truck using a long pole to gently nudge the raccoon and reorient the animal so it could safely descend from its perch.

Power was restored to the area and the raccoon was taken to be examined by a veterinarian.

Multiple agencies in Rhode Island responded to a similar situation in June 2023, when a raccoon was found stranded on a light pole on Route 146 in Providence.

The raccoon was safely brought to the ground after several hours and was released at the scene.