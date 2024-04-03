Watch your step! Stinging caterpillars in Louisiana are active in spring

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Residents in South Louisiana should keep an eye out for stinging caterpillars, which the LSU AgCenter says are active through May.

LSU AgCenter forestry entomologist Tim Schowalter said these stinging caterpillars can be found in oak forests in the southeastern U.S.

The caterpillars’ appearance is described by the LSU AgCenter as “covered in hollow spines that are attached to a venom gland.”

‘Invasive species’ in Louisiana considered edible but potentially deadly to humans

Experts said the stinging caterpillars will become buck moths. Until then, residents should watch where they are walking. The caterpillars will pupate on the ground, according to the LSU AgCenter.

“People experience the painful sting of the caterpillars either by stepping on them on the ground or by brushing against them on walls or shrubs,” said Schowalter.

Anyone who is stung could experience itching and burning sensations to nausea, experts said.

The LSU AgCenter gave tips on how to handle a caterpillar sting in a Facebook post. Some tips listed include putting tape over the sting and peeling it away to remove spine tips, taking Benadryl for allergic reactions and taking aspirin or other pain relievers.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.