WATCH: SpaceX launch captured from Florida beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX successfully launched another rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center this weekend.

At 11:09 p.m. on Saturday, Falcon 9 launched 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth Orbit. This launch makes this the 19th flight for the first-stage booster of the mission.

Previous launches included GPS III-3, Transporter-2, and 13 Starlink missions, among others.

“Do rocket launches ever get old?” the man, identified as Francisco Gonzalez, wrote in the video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Gonzalez was only 30 miles from the launch pad in Cocoa Beach.

“Wow,” he is heard saying during the launch. “Look at the colors.”

