Here’s how to watch solar eclipse in Myrtle Beach area. It won’t happen again for 21 years

The skies are set to darken once again this spring as a total solar eclipse will be visible in the United States.

The celestial event will happen April 8 and will be the second time since October that one has occurred.

The Myrtle Beach area can experience a partial solar eclipse on April 8, weather permitting.

It will be the last solar eclipse that can be seen in the contiguous U.S. until Aug. 23, 2044, according to NASA.

Here’s how you can see the eclipse.

When can you see it?

The partial solar eclipse will be visible beginning about 1:56 p.m. and ending at 4:27 p.m. April 8.

The Myrtle Beach area will only get to see a partial eclipse as the Grand Strand won’t be in the direct totality path, as only 70% will be covered at the peak.

What is a solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun, according to NASA. During that time, the sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.

When the moon blocks out some of the sun, that is what’s called a partial solar eclipse.

In 2017, South Carolina experienced a total solar eclipse, where the whole sun was covered in the path of totality.

How can you watch the eclipse?

Looking at the eclipse with your bare eyes can cause eye damage, even if you are observing through dark sunglasses, a camera or standard telescope.

The safest way to watch the eclipse is to buy eclipse glasses or making a pinhole camera out of paper.

Here are other eclipses you can view

The Myrtle Beach area also will be able to watch a penumbral lunar eclipse March 25, according to Time and Date. The maximum view will be at 3:12 a.m.

A penumbral lunar eclipse is when the moon moves through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow. Not as dramatic as other types of lunar eclipses, it is often mistaken as a full moon.

A partial lunar eclipse will happen Sept. 17, which will begin at 8:41 p.m. with maximum view at 10:44 p.m.