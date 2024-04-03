Watch the solar eclipse at Las Cruces Public Libraries

Las Cruces Public Libraries and Las Cruces Museums are hosting a total solar eclipse watch party from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 8 at Albert Johnson Park, at the southeast corner of Main Street and Picacho Avenue.

According to a City of Las Cruces press release, there will be various activities from different community partners such as Spaceport America, Girl Scouts and parks and recreation.

Solar eclipse glasses will be handed out while on a first-come-first-served basis.

