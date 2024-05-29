WATCH: Snake mating ball spotted on Lake Erie shore

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — A snarl of snakes was spotted on the shores of Lake Erie earlier this month, with a FOX 8 viewer sending in the wild video (as seen above).

Ricci Poore told FOX 8 she was walking with her husband at the Battery Park Marina in Sandusky, when they nearly stepped on the mating ball of snakes resting on a rock near the water.

Photo courtesy Ricci Poore

Photo courtesy Ricci Poore

ODNR Division of Wildlife’s Jamey Emmert said that coming upon a tangle of the reptiles this time of year is quite typical.

Emmert wanted Ohio residents to know that these are either Lake Erie or Northern/Common watersnakes and not to be confused with water moccasins, which are found in the south, so there’s no need to kill them.

“These super cool noodles are harmless but they protect themselves furiously if handled [by biting] so keep a respectful distance,” Emmert said.

Emmert also said these local watersnakes “do their part to protect one of Ohio’s most valuable natural resources,” by eating invasive round gobies.

Find out more about Ohio watersnakes right here.

