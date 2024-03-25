Watch as silly baby elephant discovers the joys of playing in mud at an Arizona zoo

A playful baby elephant is discovering the benefits — and the fun — of mud baths, and her joy is evident in a video shared by an Arizona zoo.

Reid Park Zoo officials shared the video of the elephant calf dunking her trunk into a mud puddle and then rolling around in the muddy water on Saturday, March 23.

“The Zoo’s elephant calf has started exploring mud!” officials said in the post on its social media accounts. “Mud baths are a great way for elephants to cool down, and to create a protective layer that helps shield them from the sun and protect them from bug bites.”

Once she’s caked in a nice thick layer of mud, she scrambles up onto her feet and scoots back and forth through the puddle, the video shows.

“No child, human or animal, can resist a good mud puddle,” someone said in the comments on Instagram.

“Just like a little kid,” someone else agreed. “They all love playing in the mud.”

Zoo officials are still deciding on a name for the baby, McClatchy News previously reported.

The 265-pound calf was born at the Tucson zoo on March 8 and proved she is a fast learner as she was standing up within 20 minutes of birth, This is Tucson reported.

