Watch: Woman lifted into the air after jacket snags on shutters

A grandmother who was left dangling upside down after her coat got caught in the security shutters outside a convenience store has said it could “only happen to her”.

Cleaner Anne Hughes, 71, was standing outside the Best One shop in Tonteg, Wales, waiting for it to open on Monday morning.

But as the electric metal shutters were raised the back of her black jacket got snagged.

The moment was captured on the store’s CCTV camera, and later shared on social media by the shop’s account.

Throughout the ordeal Ms Hughes did not let go of her shopping trolley. She was suspended upside down for 12 seconds before a shop worker came out to free her.

‘I’ve got a good sense of humour’

Speaking at her home near the shop, Ms Hughes said: “I was just stood there when my coat got caught and up I went. I thought flipping heck!

“People say it could happen to anyone, no, it could only happen to me! It’s just lucky I’ve got a good sense of humour.”

She was sporting a bruised face and black eye – but said it was from another accident and not her shutter shocker.

She said: “I’ve been suffering falls for the past six months or so and the doctors up the hospital think it’s from low blood pressure – it was going up then!

“I was lucky my coat didn’t break because I really didn’t want to land on my face again.”

The store posted CCTV footage of the incident online saying: “Don’t hang about like Ann, come down to Best One to get the best deals!!! The only thing going up in this shop is our staff, not the prices!!”

‘Luckily she wasn’t hurt’

Ms Hughes has worked as a cleaner in the popular village store for more than five years.

Her colleagues said she saw the funny side after watching the CCTV of her shutter surprise.

One colleague said: “She is a lovely lady and it was quite a surprise for her.

“But luckily she wasn’t hurt in any way. We know customers have been looking at the video – and we are just glad she is well.”

Villagers praised Anne for not panicking during the “absolutely terrifying” incident.

One said: “Fair play to her! I hope she’s ok, and I’m guessing by the share that she sees the funny side of it.”

Another said: “Omg poor Ann!! Bless her heart. I’m glad she’s okay xx.”

Best One has been approached for comment.