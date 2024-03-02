WATCH: Security camera captures tornado in Ohio

Security camera video shows a tornado traveling across a field in Ohio early Wednesday morning.
>>
PHOTOS: Sky 7 drone footage shows Clark County tornado damage
>>
PHOTOS: Storm Damage from across the Miami Valley
The video shows an EF-1 tornado moving through a field near Chris Estep’s home in Madison County.
Estep is a storm chase with the Interstate Storm Team and posted the video on
social media.
“Man, we must have had a guardian angel watching over us,” he said on his Facebook page. “Our house was in between 2 tornadoes with both tornadoes going on at once.”
It shows the 110-mph tornado started to take out transformers across the area.
>>
News Center 7 reported that the National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornados touched town early Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service has
confirmed the following tornadoes:
An
EF2 tornado touched down in Springfield, Clark County, then turned into an EF1 tornado as it moved toward Madison County.
An
EF1 Tornado touched down in Riverside, Montgomery County, and moved into Greene County
An
EF2 tornado was confirmed in Blacklick, Franklin County
An
EF1 tornado in Hillard , Franklin County
An
EF2 tornado was confirmed in Licking County
An
EF2 tornado was confirmed in Monroe County, according to NWS Pittsburgh
Cleanup continues from these tornadoes.
