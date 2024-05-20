Watch: Sarasota marine officer saves man who was unconscious on circling boat

A Sarasota Police officer rescued a man who was lying unconscious on his circling boat earlier this month.

Officer Michael Skinner with the Sarasota Police Marine Unit received a distress call on May 3 at 12:30 p.m. about an unconscious man lying face down on an unmanned boat. The man's boat slowly circled in the inner coastal waterway near channel marker 72, close to Philippi Creek.

Skinner was able to intercept the boat by wedging it against a nearby seawall. He then was able to board the unmanned boat and shut down its engine.

Sarasota County Fire Rescue was able to provide medical assistance to the boat owner. After receiving medical attention, he was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The man is expected to make a full recovery.

"I'm incredibly proud of Officer Skinner's quick response and selfless actions," said Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche. "His bravery exemplifies the dedication of our law enforcement officers to serving and protecting our community."

Police officials said that Skinner played a vital role in getting Ethan’s Law passed, legislation that would require the pilots of boats less than 26 feet long to wear a kill switch device that automatically shuts off the engine if the operator is thrown overboard. The law was named after a Sarasota youth sailor was killed by a spinning boat propeller after his coach triggered the throttle and tumbled overboard.

The incident involving the unconscious boater is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

