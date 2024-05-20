WATCH: San Angelo State Park welcomes 4 bison calves

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The bison herd of the San Angelo State Park has gotten a bit bigger with the arrival of four calves that are making themselves at home on the range.

A post shared by the San Angelo State Park’s Facebook profile shows the calves in action, sticking close to their adult counterparts and galloping around the park’s green grounds.

“What is cuter than a baby bison?” the park’s post reads. “Answer — A baby bison with the zoomies!”

According to Office Manager Cheree Watts, the baby bison were born into the park’s herd and brought its head count up to 35. They are approximately 3 weeks old and are expected to integrate naturally into the herd.

“They’re so fun, and they’re so lively,” Watts said. “They’re really playful right now. They’re very curious about the people. They’re just fun for the kids to see and for anybody to see, really.”

The calves are thus far unnamed, with new bison typically earning their names from the public. The park is currently without an interpretive ranger — the role that was responsible for getting the public to name the bison — though, potentially delaying the naming process.

“I don’t know if when we get our new interp that that will happen, but that is something fun that we try to get the public involved in,” Watts said.

The incoming summer weather has forced the park rangers to take measures to mitigate the herd’s exposure to the heat, though, making the bison an increasingly rare sight for would-be watchers. The heat also means that the herd is more likely to stay away from the easily viewable fenceline in favor of the cooler regions found further into their 350-acre plot of land.

“In the summertime, it’s really hard to see them outside of the feeding time because they stay in the shade or they’ll go to their watering hole and hang out there,” Watts said.

According to Watts, bison feedings currently happen from around 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday mornings.

Three of the new bison calves stand beside adult bison at the San Angelo State Park. Image courtesy of the San Angelo State Park (5/19/24).

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.