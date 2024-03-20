Watch Russian Soyuz rocket launch 3 spaceflyers to the ISS on March 21

NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson (left), Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy (center), and spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya (right) of Belarus pose for a portrait at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center on Nov. 2, 2023.

A Russian Soyuz rocket will launch three people, including one NASA astronaut, toward the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday morning (March 21), and you can watch the action live.

The rocket is scheduled to launch the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Thursday at 9:21 a.m. EDT (1321 GMT; 6:21 p.m. local Baikonur time).

You can watch live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency. Coverage will begin at 8:20 a.m. EDT (1220 GMT).

Related: International Space Station — Everything you need to know

three smiling astronauts (two women and one man) in white spacesuits sit in front of their national flags against a dark background

Riding on Soyuz MS-25 will be NASA's Tracy C. Dyson, cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Marina Vasilevskaya, a spaceflight participant from Belarus.

If all goes according to plan, the trio will arrive at the ISS a little more than three hours after launch, at 12:39 p.m. EDT (1639 GMT) on Thursday. You can watch that orbital rendezvous here at Space.com as well, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT).

Coverage will resume at 2:50 p.m. EDT (1850 GMT), to show the hatches opening between the Soyuz and the ISS and air welcoming remarks from the orbiting lab's current residents.

RELATED STORIES:

— Soyuz spacecraft: Backbone of the Russian space program

— Leaky Soyuz spacecraft at space station returns to Earth in speedy landing

— Facts and information about Roscosmos, Russia's space agency

Thursday's launch will kick off the third spaceflight for Dyson, the fourth for Novitskiy and the first for Vasilevskaya. The latter two spaceflyers will be in orbit for just 12 days; they'll come back to Earth on April 2 aboard a different Soyuz, along with NASA astronaut Laurel O'Hara, who's wrapping up a 6.5-month stint on the ISS.

Dyson will live aboard the orbiting lab for six months, eventually coming home in September with Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub of Roscosmos, who are conducting a yearlong mission on the ISS.

The Soyuz mission will be the first of two launches to the ISS on Thursday, if all goes according to plan: SpaceX is scheduled to launch a robotic cargo mission to the station on Thursday at 4:55 p.m. EDT (2055 GMT). You can watch that liftoff at Space.com as well.