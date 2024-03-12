Watch Rocket Lab launch a commercial radar-imaging satellite on March 12

A white rocket lifts off from a launch pad with a trail of fire and smoke under it. It isn't too far from the ground yet. The sky in the background is very blue.

Rocket Lab will launch a commercial radar-imaging satellite on Tuesday morning (March 12), and you can watch the action live.

An Electron rocket topped with one of Japanese company Synspective's Strix-3 satellites is scheduled to lift off from Rocket Lab's New Zealand launch site on Tuesday during an hour-long window that opens at 10:13 a.m. EDT (1413 GMT; 3:13 a.m. local New Zealand time on March 13).

You can watch the event here at Space.com, courtesy of Rocket Lab, or directly via the company's website. Coverage is expected to start 30 minutes before the launch window opens.

Related: Facts and information about Rocket Lab

a white and black rocket launches into a blue sky.

Rocket Lab calls Tuesday's mission "Owl Night Long" in a nod to Synspective's Strix family of synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) satellites, which shares its name with a genus of owls.

The Strix spacecraft "can image millimeter-level changes to the Earth's surface from space, independent of weather conditions at any time day or night," Rocket Lab wrote in an "Owl Night Long" mission description, which you can find here.

"Owl Night Long" will be Rocket Lab's fourth launch for Synspective. The other three missions for the Earth-imaging company launched in December 2020, February 2022 and September 2022.

RELATED STORIES:

— Rocket Lab launches radar satellite to orbit on 30th Electron mission

— Rocket Lab launches Japanese Earth-imaging satellite into orbit from New Zealand

— Rocket Lab launches 4 private satellites, recovers booster from the sea (video)

Strix-3 is headed for a sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) 348.6 miles (561 kilometers) above Earth, according to Rocket Lab.

Satellites in SSOs see the same patch of ground at the same solar time every day, meaning that lighting conditions are consistent and changes on Earth's surface can be detected more easily. For this reason, these orbits are popular destinations for weather and reconnaissance satellites.

If all goes according to plan, the Electron will deploy Strix-3 into its intended orbit about 54 minutes after launch.

There apparently won't be any action in the downward direction on Tuesday. Rocket Lab is working to make Electron's first stage reusable and has recovered boosters on a number of previous missions. But the company's "Owl Night Long" mission description doesn't mention anything about recovery activities.