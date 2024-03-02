WATCH: Robber pulls pants off Brinks security guard during North Texas holdup, police say

A man who robbed a Brinks security guard at gunpoint in North Texas pulled the guard’s pants off to prevent him from fighting back, police said.

Irving police are trying to identify the robber shown in surveillance video of the holdup on Friday.

The robbery happened about 9:45 a.m., when the gunman got out of a black Chevy Malibu and pointed his weapon at the guard, the Irving Police Department said in a social media post. Video taken by a witness shows the robber pull down the guard’s pants and yank them off along with his shoes.

Investigators believe that the robber “unclothed the security guard from the waist down to ensure the guard could not retaliate,” police said.

The suspect escaped “with a large sum of money,” according to the post.

Authorities said that anyone who can help identify the suspect in the images is asked to call Irving police at 972-273-1010.

Today's top stories:

→ Play cancellation, film crew visit spark outrage in Keller ISD

→ 6 people, 2 teens, injured in Arlington police pursuit of shooting suspect

→ Fort Worth nursing home hosted a weekly happy hour. It didn’t end well

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.