WATCH: Road rage driver arrested after opening fire on vehicle along Gwinnett road, police say

Lawrenceville police arrested a 41-year-old man following a road rage shooting.

Last Monday, just before 4 p.m., Lawrenceville officers received several 911 calls regarding shots being fired in the area of State Route 316 at Duluth Highway.

Witnesses told the 911 operator that an individual, later identified as Charles Ray Montgomery, 41, of Dacula, was in an SUV opening fire into another vehicle.

LPD found the victim and started gathering more information.

Authorities said the victim and his passenger were fired upon several times by Montgomery as they drove on SR 316.

Although the victim was not hit by any of the bullets, he was reportedly injured by the glass fragments from the vehicle’s window.

According to the department, police were able to see bullet holes in the driver’s and passenger’s headrests.

Less than 24 hours later, officers spotted Montgomery. Video footage shows the traffic stop with him being arrested. Police said several guns were recovered following the investigation.

Police did not say what led up to the incident.

Montgomery was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. He faces charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated assault, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact LPD Det. Berry at 770-670-5138 or via email.

