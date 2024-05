TechCrunch

A new sculpture going live on Wednesday in the Flatiron South Public Plaza in New York is not your typical artwork. The Portal itself is an impressive piece of work, weighing in at 3.5 tons, with a footprint of around 11.5 by 11.5 feet. While the concept is cool, the underlying software technology that drives it comes from Video Window, a British company that originally created software and hardware for the purpose of connecting employees in remote locations — at home or in other offices — with an always-on connection.