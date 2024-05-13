Watch radar as line of severe storms move through Pensacola

Several weather watches and warnings are in effect across several counties in Florida's Panhandle as severe storms move through the area.

The Pensacola area is under a level 3 of 5 severe weather risk today. While a line of severe thunderstorms has moved through, rain is expected to continue for much of the day, with flooding being the primary threat but damaging winds possible.

Here's what is happening:

Weather alerts issued across Panhandle, North Florida

Power outages for in Pensacola

Weather watches, warnings in effect for Escambia, Santa Rosa counties

The following weather warnings, watches and advisories are currently in effect:

Flood watch:

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

Watch in effect until Tuesday afternoon.

Locations under the flood watch include: Escambia County; Okaloosa County; and Santa Rosa County.

Widespread rainfall amounts between 3 and 6 inches with locally higher totals over 8 inches will be possible.

Flash flood warning:

A flash flood warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. CDT for south central Escambia County.

Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible.

Several roadways are flooded.

Flood advisory:

A flood advisory is in effect until 1:45 p.m. CDT.

The advisory covers Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area.

Flash flood warning:

A flash flood warning is in effect for west central Escambia County.

NWS shares videos as strong storms move through Pensacola, Hurlbert Field

