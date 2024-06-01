Watch: Rabbit's brawl with snake brings South Carolina traffic to a halt

All it takes for a rabbit to emerge victorious from a brawl with a snake is relentless persistence.

Dennis Rivers and his girlfriend Emmie Schroeder witnessed the jaw dropping occurrence that momentarily halted traffic in the small South Carolina town of Summerville this past week.

It's not clear how the rabbit and the snake got onto the roadway in the first place but what is definite is that many cars slowed down to get a better look and take a video of the Tuesday fight.

From bobcats to hawks, a wide variety of mammals and birds rely on rabbits as a primary food source. Snakes, like the one seen in the video, do, too. The creatures are natural enemies.

Whether a snake ultimately consumes a rabbit depends on the size of the creatures and the type of snake involved. But don’t underestimate rabbits, who are not as timid as they look and will mount an attack if they feel threatened, according to National Geographic.

Sometimes they might even win.

Watch a rabbit and snake duke it out below

Schroeder couldn't contain her disbelief, not quite believing the situation that played out right in front of her and her boyfriend, saying "no way" at the beginning of the clip. Even more surprising than that, at least to Schroeder, was that the bunny seemed to be winning the fight.

"I'm gonna be late ... There's a bunny fighting a snake," Rivers could be heard saying and laughing.

The couple continued to record the two creatures, cracking jokes and laughing as they watched the rabbit try to grab the snake with its mouth.

The madness goes on for over a minute, with the rabbit chasing the snake off the roadway until they both disappear from view. The rabbit wasn't fast enough to get the snake in its clutches, at least during the recording, but it kept chasing after it, anyway.

Schroeder seemed to hope the rabbit would have a little mercy.

"No, bunny!" she screamed as the rabbit gave chase. "Give it up! Give it up, bunny!"

