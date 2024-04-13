Watch: Pro-Palestine protesters chant ‘shame on you’ at group calling for hostages’ release

Pro-Palestine demonstrators chanted “shame on you” at a group calling for all Israeli hostages to be released as they marched through London on Saturday.

Activists carrying banners calling for an end to all arms sales to Israel confronted the counter-protest as the march made its way to Parliament Square.

Pro-Israel groups and their supporters displayed a banner reading “Bring Them Home Now” and held placards stating “Hamas Are Terrorists” as the Palestinian march filed past.

Several of the pro-Palestine activists stopped to shout at the counter-demonstrators, with both sides kept apart by metal barriers erected along the route.

A group of counter-demonstrators holding the Union flag had earlier confronted the pro-Palestine marchers as they filed past them through the starting point of Russell Square in Bloomsbury.

Several counter-protestors in Russell Square arrived with cans of beer in their back pockets and were spoken to by police officers as the pro-Palestine march set off.

Demonstrators take part in a pro-Palestinian protest from Russell Square to Parliament Square - Guy Bell / Alamy Live News

There have been sporadic confrontations between far-Right football fans and pro-Palestine marchers since protests over the conflict in Gaza began last year.

Activists carrying banners and placards calling for an end to Israel’s attacks on Gaza gathered outside the Imperial Hotel for the protest, with one section of the march walking behind a “Jewish Block for Palestine” banner.

One woman was seen holding a hand-drawn placard reading: “Genocide Is Never the Solution... As we Jews should know”. Other placards read: “Stop Arming Israel” and “Boycott Israel”.

The march to Parliament Square was one of several protests taking place around the country calling for the Government to stop the sales of weapons to Israel and an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

Other protests included a march outside the offices of the global aerospace and defence company General Dynamics in Hastings.

Activists also picketed Tesco stores and branches of Barclays Bank in towns and cities including Milton Keynes, Bedford and Carlisle.

