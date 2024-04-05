WATCH: Potential tornado caught on Your Weather Authority camera

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Your Weather Authority caught footage of what may have been a tornado in Pea Ridge that was part of the storm system that rolled through Northwest Arkansas on April 2.

According to Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff, this tornado would be separate from the two confirmed EF1 tornadoes in the Garfield area.

Dan explains the formation of the possible tornado in the top video above. The raw footage can be seen in the bottom video.

