WATCH: Police looking for theft suspect who broke into a car in southeast Atlanta

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is offering reward money for information on a suspect captured on camera stealing.

Investigators are asking for your help to identify the suspect seen in the video.

On Thursday, officers responded to a theft from vehicle incident on Milton Ave Southeast.

The investigation indicates that the suspect broke into and rummaged through the victim’s vehicle.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

