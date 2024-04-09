Watch party at Civic Plaza draws eclipse-watchers of all ages in Murfreesboro

Eclipse watchers of all ages in Murfreesboro watched the historic phenomena with their special protective eyewear during the partial eclipse at Civic Plaza near Linebaugh Library and City Hall on Monday.

Derric Harris and his daughter Elizah Harris, 5 watch the partial eclipse near Linebaugh Library at Civic Plaza in Murfreesboro, on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Brothers Asher Davy, 8, left, Mason Davy, 6, center, and Gavin Davy 11 observe the partial eclipse near the Linebaugh Library at Civic Plaza in Murfreesboro, on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Elizah Harris, 5, was all smiles as she observed the partial eclipse near the Linebaugh Library at Civic Plaza on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Lynn Frame, 8 lifts her arm to see if she can see it through her eclipse glasses as she observes the partial eclipse from Civic Plaza, in Mufreesboro, on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Victoria Olagunju places her special eclipse glasses over her eyeglasses to take a peak of the partial eclipse at Civic Plaza in Murfreesboro, on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Mason Davy, 6, makes a face showing his disapointment as the clouds cover sun during the partial eclipse at Civic Plaza near Linebaugh Library, in Murfreeseboro, on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Sukran Guler uses a pair of eclipse glasses to take a photo of the partial eclipse with her phone as she observes the eclipse at Civic Plaza in Murfreesboro, on Monday, April 8, 2024. Guler said that the sun looked like the moon in her photo.

Yami Yamauchi, left and Steve Gatlng, right gather with others at the Civic Plaza in Murfreesboro near City Hall and Linebaugh Library to observe the eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.

