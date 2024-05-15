WATCH: Operation Honor Guard 2024

Heather Robinson
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Today marks WCIA’s 11th year participating in Operation Honor Guard’s Day of Giving — an event dedicated to support the veterans who continue to serve our country.

Jack Krumm with Veteran Gerry Arnholt in Danville
Throughout the day, we will be providing updates on those being recognized and more. WCIA will be collecting donations from the community from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. To learn more or donate online, click here. Our reporters will be out in many of the collection locations throughout Central Illinois.

Location

Address

WCIA 3 back parking lot

509 S. Neil St. Champaign (Across the street
from the Champaign Public Library)

Hall of Fame Plaques & Signs Shop

3550 N. Vermilion St. Danville

Sunset Funeral Home’s Westville Chapel

414 S. State St. Westville

Sunset Funeral Home’s Mahomet Chapel

1102 Churchill Rd. Mahomet

Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral home

1200 Wabash Ave. Mattoon

Tuscola Moose Lodge 729

807 E. Southline Rd. Tuscola

Calvert & Wikoff Funeral Home North Chapel

4020 N. Water St. Decatur

