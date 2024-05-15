WATCH: Operation Honor Guard 2024

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Today marks WCIA’s 11th year participating in Operation Honor Guard’s Day of Giving — an event dedicated to support the veterans who continue to serve our country.

Operation Honor Guard 2024

Jack Krumm with Veteran Gerry Arnholt in Danville

Throughout the day, we will be providing updates on those being recognized and more. WCIA will be collecting donations from the community from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. To learn more or donate online, click here. Our reporters will be out in many of the collection locations throughout Central Illinois.

Location Address WCIA 3 back parking lot 509 S. Neil St. Champaign (Across the street

from the Champaign Public Library) Hall of Fame Plaques & Signs Shop 3550 N. Vermilion St. Danville Sunset Funeral Home’s Westville Chapel 414 S. State St. Westville Sunset Funeral Home’s Mahomet Chapel 1102 Churchill Rd. Mahomet Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral home 1200 Wabash Ave. Mattoon Tuscola Moose Lodge 729 807 E. Southline Rd. Tuscola Calvert & Wikoff Funeral Home North Chapel 4020 N. Water St. Decatur

