WATCH: Operation Honor Guard 2024
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Today marks WCIA’s 11th year participating in Operation Honor Guard’s Day of Giving — an event dedicated to support the veterans who continue to serve our country.
Throughout the day, we will be providing updates on those being recognized and more. WCIA will be collecting donations from the community from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. To learn more or donate online, click here. Our reporters will be out in many of the collection locations throughout Central Illinois.
Location
Address
WCIA 3 back parking lot
509 S. Neil St. Champaign (Across the street
Hall of Fame Plaques & Signs Shop
3550 N. Vermilion St. Danville
Sunset Funeral Home’s Westville Chapel
414 S. State St. Westville
Sunset Funeral Home’s Mahomet Chapel
1102 Churchill Rd. Mahomet
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral home
1200 Wabash Ave. Mattoon
Tuscola Moose Lodge 729
807 E. Southline Rd. Tuscola
Calvert & Wikoff Funeral Home North Chapel
4020 N. Water St. Decatur
