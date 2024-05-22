Watch: Officers hit the dance floor at Salem H.S. 2024 senior prom

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — High School prom is all about having fun and creating memories. But things turned up when two officers took the spotlight at Salem High School’s prom.

On Saturday, May 18, students in Salem hit the dance floor in style for their 2024 prom, at the Taubman Museum of Art. And they were not alone.

Sergeant David Goodman and Salem High School Resource Officer Janahan Detzler joined in on the fun and showed off their moves.

Sgt. Goodman hopped in a line dance with students and was not afraid to show off his rhythm. At another point during the celebration, Officer Detzler entered the fun and groved to the music.

Students surrounded Officer Detzler and cheered him on while others pulled out their phones to capture the memory.

Now, two videos of Sgt. Goodman and Officer Detzler are circulating social media with more than 100,000 views.

Sgt. Goodman (Photo Courtesy: City of Salem))

Sgt. Goodman earned the “Police Officer of the Year” award in 2020. The city says he is a student favorite no matter what school he is in.

Currently, he serves as Salem’s Resource Officer Supervisor and is responsible for overseeing all resource officers across the city.

Officer Deztler (Photo Courtesy: City of Salem)

On the other hand, Officer Detzler won “Police Officer of the Year” in 2021 and is known for going the extra mile in everything he does.

There is no coincidence both Sgt. Goodman and Officer Detzler won Officers of the Year.

