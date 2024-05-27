Watch: Northeast Ohio school’s unique approach to raising future pilots, astronauts

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland’s Davis Aerospace and Maritime High School is raising a new generation of pilots, mechanics and even astronauts.

It’s happening in a time when there’s a shortage of people to fill those positions.

The highly poisonous plant spreading throughout Ohio; how to recognize and get rid of it

FOX 8 Meteorologist Alexis Walters happened to run into some of those future flyers when going up in SkyFox. She wanted to find out more about the program.

Learn all about it in the video above.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.