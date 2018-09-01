What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Marvel’s Iron Fist” as the thing to watch on Netflix this week. The second season of the popular but critically divisive show joins the service on Sept. 7.

“Iron Fist” got off to a bad start in March 2017. Critics simply did not like the first season. Upon its debut, “Iron Fist” became one of the most critically hated Netflix Original shows ever. The dialogue and narrative pacing stood out as being especially egregious, but even the fight sequences were lacking.

Still, data from that time suggested “Iron Fist” earned a huge audience. And then much of that audience actually stuck with the show through multiple episodes, unlike the critics.

Since that shaky debut, the main superhero character has had better moments in superhero team-up show “The Defenders” and the latest season of “Luke Cage.”

Reviews aren’t out for this second season yet, but I recommend it here so you’re at least aware. The popularity remains noteworthy, and viewers can hope the show figured out how to course-correct.

Netflix releases over a dozen Originals this week, but none of them have earned overwhelming critical acclaim yet, so “Iron Fist” might be your best bet.

Check out the trailer below.

Also New This Week:

“Atypical” begins its second season on Sept. 7. This show’s first season also had mixed reviews. The story follows a high schooler with autism who decides to start dating. It’s a coming-of-age comedy that also has much to say about how society treats those with autism.

“Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” marks yet another teen rom-com for the service, following the recent hit movie “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” The new national heartthrob Noah Centineo stars in both. Shannon Purser (Barb from “Stranger Things”) plays the titular character.

Netflix also adds a ton of movies, including “Groundhog Day,” “The Breakfast Club” and “Black Panther.” That last one is still in some theaters and might be the movie that defines 2018, so it’s a big addition for the service.

You can read the full list of additions at the bottom of this page.

And if you want to stay up to date with what to watch on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

The second season of "Marvel's Iron Fist" joins Netflix. (Linda Kallerus/Netflix) More

Here’s the trailer:

Top 5 Netflix News Items From This Week

1. Netflix still has 3 million subscribers to its DVD mail service. I’d be interested to know how many of these 3 million people actively still request DVDs or are accidentally still subscribed.

2. “Disenchantment” apparently became a huge hit. It captured 4.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen. The audience has been mostly young males.

3. “The Crown” put out its first image of Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in the upcoming season. The show will return in 2019.

4. Netflix has apparently instructed actors to stop using the term “binge-watching” in promotional interviews. Guy Pearce suggested Netflix banned him from talking about it during his press tour for “The Innocents.” The company might want to downplay that it’s not good for you to sit and watch television for hours straight.

5. And in surprising news, Netflix bought the unfinished footage from Orson Welles’ last project, “The Other Side of the Wind,” and completed the movie. You can now watch a trailer. The movie will premiere Nov. 2.



Random Netflix Tweet

Netflix is one of those try-hard media brands that like to make jokes on Twitter. Streamline will present one a week without comment.

And here are the shows and movies arriving on Netflix through the rest of this week:

Sept. 1

“10,000 B.C.”

“Another Cinderella Story”

“Assassins”

“August Rush”

“Bruce Almighty”

“Delirium”

“Fair Game”

“Groundhog Day”

“King Kong”

“La Catedral del Mar” (Netflix Original)

“Martian Child”

“Monkey Twins” (Netflix Original)

“Mr. Sunshine” (Streaming every Sunday, Netflix Original)

“Nacho Libre”

“Pearl Harbor”

“Scarface”

“Sisters” (Netflix Original)

“Spider-Man 3”

“Stephanie”

“Summer Catch”

“Sydney White”

“The Ant Bully”

“The Breakfast Club”

“The Cider House Rules”

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”

“The Keeping Hours”

“The River Wild”

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning”

“Two Weeks Notice”

“Unforgiven”

Sept. 2

“Disney’s Lilo & Stitch”

“Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove”

“Maynard”

“Quantico” (Season 3)

Sept. 3

“A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities” (Netflix Original)

Sept. 4

“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther”

Sept. 5

“Van Helsing” (Season 2)

“Wentworth” (Season 6)

Sept. 6

“Once Upon a Time” (Season 7)

Sept. 7

“Atypical” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Cable Girls” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“City of Joy” (Netflix Original)

“Click”

“First and Last” (Netflix Original)

“Marvel’s Iron Fist” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“Next Gen” (Netflix Film)

“Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” (Netflix Film)

“Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“The Most Assassinated Woman in the World” (Netflix Film)