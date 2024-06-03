Watch: Nashville shoppers trap alleged burglars at Tanger Outlets in Antioch

Shoppers and bystanders banded together on Saturday during an alleged burglary at the Tanger Outlets in Antioch.

In a now viral TikTok video, a group of people are shown barricading the front of a store while the four suspects are shown inside, looking for a way to escape while simultaneously interacting with the crowd outside. According to the original poster of the video, TikTok user ptodropout, her son was inside shopping when the four suspects entered.

According to TikTok user ptodropout, the police response time was 30 minutes and the suspects were able to flee through the back of the store. As of publication time, Metro Nashville Police did not return the Tennessean's request for more information on Monday.

In 2023, Tanger Outlets was the target of a shoplifting case during the busy holiday season, just weeks after its grand opening. According to police, on Nov. 12, a man and woman grabbed thousands of dollars worth of jackets and walked out of Michael Kors without paying at about 4:30 p.m.

Following the incident in November, MNPD spokesperson Brooke Reese said high-end stores are becoming targets for thieves looking to do one of two things: cash out by selling the stolen goods or live a life of luxury by keeping the items for themselves.

Since being posted, the video showing the alleged Saturday theft has been viewed over 5 million times and has received over 245,000 likes. Watch below.

Watch: Viral TikTok video shows shoppers trapping alleged burglary suspects inside Antioch's Tanger Outlets store

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service journalism for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @_leyvadiana

