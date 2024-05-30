Watch How NASA’s Lucy Spacecraft Flew By Asteroid Dinkinesh
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft flew by asteroid Dinkinesh and made a surprising discovery, a close binary! Preliminary statistics show that Dinkinesh is ~0.5 miles (790 m) wide and the binary asteroid is 0.15 miles (220 m) in size. The spacecraft closest approach to the asteroid was about 270 miles (430 km) away and it was flying at 10,000 mph (4.5 km/s). Credit: Space.com | footage courtesy: NASA/Goddard/SwRI/Johns Hopkins APL/NOAO/ASU | edited by Steve Spaleta Music: Alien Invasion by JH Coleman / courtesy of Epidemics Sound