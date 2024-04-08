Watch the moment the total solar eclipse hit Northeast Ohio
News 5's Mark Johnson and Katie McGraw were live the moment the sun hit the path of totality during the total solar eclipse in Northeast Ohio.
News 5's Mark Johnson and Katie McGraw were live the moment the sun hit the path of totality during the total solar eclipse in Northeast Ohio.
Watch livestream video of the solar eclipse.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Grab a pair of (authorized) eclipse glasses and watch safely with these expert tips.
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
A collection of historical images of eclipse viewing from around the world.
The stories you need to start your day: What to know about the eclipse, Israel’s troop withdrawal and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
With these tested and reviewed foams, creams and sprays, it's easier than ever to get a natural-looking tan — without the harmful skin-damaging rays
Vincent Goodwill is joined by New York Knicks broadcaster and ESPN personality Monica McNutt to discuss women’s basketball and the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
Oumar Ballo, who averaged a double-double last season at Arizona, is now arguably the best big man available in the portal.
Jeep chose the eclipse to promote the new 2024 Gladiator NightHawk package. If you're a fan of big tires and blackout finishes, you may like this.
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is expected to miss six to eight weeks due to a hip flexor strain. He suffered the injury while running the bases against the Royals.
Define curls, tame flyaways and more with this long-lasting multitasker.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss pandemic of pitchers getting injured following the news of Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber, as well as recapping the weekend in baseball and the Marlins set to split with Skip Schumaker in 2025.
The United States Department of Commerce Monday proposed investing as much as $6.6 billion to fund a third Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) fab in Arizona. The funding would arrive by way of the CHIPS and Science Act, in a bid to foster more domestic semiconductor production. The move represents a broader push to bring more manufacturing to the U.S., but unspoken in the fanfare around today’s announcement is the potential escalation of tensions with China.
A couple of our favorite deals: Save $170 on a KitchenAid mixer and $85 on wireless Beats headphones.
A new Yahoo News series comparing the candidates' records and plans on key issues.
A 2019 rule-change by the U.S. medical devices regulator aimed at encouraging innovations targeting insomnia and anxiety is bearing fruit: Neurovalens, a Belfast-based startup that for over a decade has been developing technology to deliver noninvasive electrical stimulation of the brain and nervous system, has just had its second head-mounted treatment device cleared by the FDA. Neurovalens now has two medical devices approved for prescription by doctors in the U.S.: one to treat generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) and another targeting insomnia. Its GAD device was approved just last week, and its device for insomnia received FDA clearance last October.
Google continues rolling out Gemini to different products as today the company announced that Android Studio's bot is getting upgraded with Gemini Pro. In May 2023, during the Google IO developer event, the company first introduced Studio Bot powered by the PaLM-2 foundation model. The company is rolling out Gemini in Android Studio in over 180 countries for the Android Studio Jellyfish version.