Watch: Misspelled Pennsylvania highway sign directed drivers to 'Cenrtal Phila'

June 25 (UPI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation apologized for a highway sign that misspelled the world "Central" as "Cenrtal."

Drivers on Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia noticed the new sign directing travelers to southbound Interstate 95 read, "Cenrtal Phila," and photos of the sign quickly went viral Monday.

PennDOT apologized Tuesday on social media.

"We were so focused on getting this done and reopening the 95 Cottman ramp that we moved a little too quickly... and forgot to proofread. Sorry, Philadelphia," the post said.

We were so focused on getting this done and reopening the 95 Cottman ramp that we moved a little too quickly...and forgot to proofread.

Sorry, Philadelphia. https://t.co/9hxxzLsoaj pic.twitter.com/KZdNnYASgB— PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) June 25, 2024

The post was accompanied by a photo of the corrected "Central Phila" sign.