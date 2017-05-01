Watch the Milky Way Through the Eyes of a Pilot

From Popular Mechanics

In this video shot by a pilot flying from Europe to São Paulo, Brazil, we get a view of our Milky Way galaxy that's simply inaccessible from the ground.

As the plane makes its way over Algiers, the northern Sahara Desert and on over the Atlantic Ocean, the sparkles of the Milky Way slowly make their way across the sky, as the Earth turns slowly from night to day.

As a bonus, during the night of this filming there was also a meteor shower. Talk about being cosmically lucky.

Source: Beyond Clouds via Digg

