Watch: Michigan tornado flattens 'every single tree on property' in 45 seconds

PORTAGE, Mich. – Every single tree in one Portage, Michigan, yard was leveled by a powerful Tuesday evening tornado. Even so, the homeowner considers himself lucky.

"Incredible that we sustained so little damage considering every single tree on our property came down," he posted on social media.

The doorbell camera caught the wind picking up. A flag waved furiously. Then, one by one, trees fall. Amazingly, the flag and pots survived.

"That is one resilient flag," someone replied on X.

"Just like our football team. Go Blue!" the homeowner answered quickly, obviously keeping his sense of humor.

SURVIVORS OF PORTAGE TORNADO RECOUNT PANIC, FEAR DURING TWISTER THAT DEVASTATED MICHIGAN CITY

Gone in 45 seconds: Every tree on this property fell but the planters at the front walk and the flag on the left survived.

Another post read, "50 foot trees can’t handle the heat, but those potted plants sure can."

More comments marveled at the lack of home damage.

"You still have a roof? Who built your house?" someone posted.

Then there were the good-news-bad-news posts.

Good news: "Well...at least you have firewood for the rest of the decade."

Bad news: "I’d be sad because have you seen tree prices recently?"

Ending with the good news: "On the positive side, no more leaves to clean up during the fall."

SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE REPORTED IN MICHIGAN AS SEVERE STORMS, TORNADOES SWEEP ACROSS MIDWEST, OHIO VALLEY

The tornado tore the front wall off a strip mall in downtown Portage.

FOX Weather asked for an interview. But the homeowner said he had no time because he was too busy cleaning up the damage.

Kalamazoo County officials declared a state of emergency. The tornado, followed by another one hour later and accompanied by softball-sized hail, did a lot more damage to other areas of Portage.

The local FedEx facility sustained major damage. The company reports only minor injuries to the dozens of employees sheltered inside.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Across the county, there have been no fatalities, but about 20 people were injured. In one mobile home park, 176 homes were damaged, some destroyed.

The NWS issued the state's first-ever Tornado Emergency for Union City, less than 30 miles east of Portage. Tornado Emergencies are rare and only issued when there is a confirmed tornado and a "severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage are imminent or ongoing," according to NOAA.





Original article source: Watch: Michigan tornado flattens 'every single tree on property' in 45 seconds