WATCH: Mexico City Earthquake Damage Captured In Drone Video

Mexico City was struck by a 7.1 earthquake Tuesday afternoon, leaving at least 116 dead and impacting an estimated 28 million others. The quake left widespread damage, power outages, cracked roads and toppled buildings throughout the city.

Drone video captured in the aftermath of the quake revealed some of the damage. Footage showed at least one building virtually fully collapsed as people stood atop it and surveyed the devastation.

The earthquake’s epicenter was near the town of Raboso, approximately 76 miles southeast of Mexico City, the United States Geological Survey reported Tuesday. The search for victims continued into Tuesday night as the full extent of the damage was realized. Other photos and videos captured rescue workers searching the rubble for survivors, sifting through debris to see whether anyone was beneath.

Somewhere between 50 and 60 people have already been pulled alive from the rubble, said Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera, according to The Guardian. Mancera also said at least 44 buildings had collapsed in the quake.

Less than two weeks ago, southern Mexico was hit by an 8.1 magnitude earthquake. President Enrique Pena Nieto was traveling to survey the damage left in Oaxaca from the previous earthquake when Tuesday’s hit and promptly turned around to return to the capital, the Washington Post reported.

And in an eerie coincidence, Tuesday marked the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 earthquake in the region that left thousands of people dead and portions of the city utterly devastated. Many places in Mexico City were participating in safety drills when Tuesday’s earthquake struck.

“It’s a law that all schools and public institutions have to do safety drills on Sept. 19,” Greg Berger, a journalist and professor in Cuernavaca, told National Public Radio. “Then it started shaking again, and my son told me he thought it was another drill, but a high-tech drill.”

President Donald Trump sent his support to Mexico via Twitter in the aftermath of the earthquake.

“God bless the people of Mexico City,” he wrote. “We are with you and will be there for you.”

