Watch Melania Trump Remind Donald How the National Anthem Works

From Redbook

It's been less than 100 days since President Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States, and already his wife Melania Trump has been an unorthodox First Lady. She hasn't moved into the White House with their son Barron yet, for one thing. She copped to bathing Barron in caviar when he was younger, for another. Still, she's been successful so far in her most important duty: making sure her husband seems presidential.

At today's White House Easter egg roll, eagle-eyed observers noticed that Melania subtly reminded President Donald Trump how to behave during the national anthem. While she and Barron immediately placed their hands on their hearts, Donald wasn't so fast.

That's a subtle nudge from Melania to remind Trump to lift his hand during the national anthem... https://t.co/P9XlYpjvcQ - Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 17, 2017

In typical Trump fashion, Donald rolled with the faux pas, swinging his hand up smoothly as if the nudge from Melania never happened. Naturally, Trump's critics were ready with the insults.

Correction: Melania reminded him to cover the empty hole in his chest where humans usually have their hearts https://t.co/nrMexoVYdr - PopRag (@PopRag) April 17, 2017

Who knew that Melania would be the most American of this pair? #resist https://t.co/ojElehj6rK - Michelle (@jbjfan88) April 17, 2017

RELATED:

14 Things You Didn't Know About Melania Trump As a Mom

The Internet Can't Deal with Melania Trump's Official White House Portrait

13 Things You Didn't Know About Ivanka Trump As a Mom

Follow Redbook on Facebook.

You Might Also Like