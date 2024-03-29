WATCH: Massive alligator pulled from storm drain inside Florida neighborhood

A scary situation played out this week inside of a Southwest Florida neighborhood.

Wildlife crews pulled an 8-foot, 9-inch-long alligator out of a storm drain.

One man says his neighbor was cutting grass when he looked down and saw the reptile.

Residents said they’re used to seeing fish in the drains after a heavy rain, but not this.

“My little grandson got to see, you know, what Florida can really be like in certain days,” Michael Lawandowski said.

FWC captured and relocated the gator to a farm in South Florida.

