Watch: Maserati SUV gets trapped in flooded road on South Side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Signs to avoid a flooded section of U.S. 23 going under Interstate 270 on the South Side didn’t stop a Maserati driver from trying to get through on Wednesday morning — and getting stuck.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras caught the black Maserati SUV trapped in floodwaters created by strong storms on Tuesday. The driver was able to get out of the car and sit on the roof until help arrived, which came about 8:30 a.m.

U.S. 23 at Interstate 270 on the South Side of Columbus, Ohio, on April 3, 2024. (ODOT)

A GMC pickup backed into the water, and a chain was connected to the Maserati and helped pull the SUV to a dry section of U.S. 23. A Franklin County sheriff’s cruiser responded to the scene before the ODOT camera pivoted away. A later shot showed the SUV on the side of the road by itself.

The road, also known as South High Street through that stretch, was closed at least by 3 p.m. Tuesday, an ODOT image showed.

U.S. 23 at Interstate 270 in on the South Side of Columbus, Ohio, on April 2, 2024 (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Columbus received a record 2.05 inches of rain on Tuesday, creating ponding and flooded roads in several areas. The road remained closed as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, with detours posted.

