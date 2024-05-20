Watch: Man jumps into river to rescue dog in New Jersey

May 20 (UPI) -- A tense rescue was caught on camera in New Jersey when a man jumped into the Hudson River to rescue a dog.

A video posted to Instagram shows the man, later identified as Cole Franchi, jumping into the river in Hoboken to retrieve another person's dog from the water.

The video shows the man follow the advice of the dog's owner and swim out past the canine to nudge the pet back to shore.

The rescue took place just a few days after a man was rescued from the river in Oyster Bay, N.Y., after jumping in to rescue a dog. The man was able to lift the dog to safety but needed help from firefighters to get back to shore.