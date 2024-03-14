WATCH: Man caught flashing laser at Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter arrested

A man has been arrested after being caught pointing a laser at an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) helicopter.

On Thursday evening, the OSHP Aviation Section was requested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to assist a joint “proactive enforcement detail with a focus on the recovery of stolen vehicle,” according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The enforcement included the Dayton Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Criminal Patrol and Special Response Teams.

During the detail, an individual flashed a laser at the helicopter multiple times.

Video from the helicopter obtained by News Center 7 showed two individuals in a driveway with one of them flashing the laser up at the helicopter.

The members of the aviation section in the helicopter alerted law enforcement of the incident and told them it was at a home in the 1500 block of Guenther Road in Trotwood.

The video later showed law enforcement showing up and detaining the pair. One of them, 48-year-old Mitchell Caldwell, was arrested, according to a Dayton Police report.

Caldwell was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and remains held on suspicion of endangering an aircraft.