Watch: Local physics students compete in cardboard boat regatta

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Some sailed, others sank, but everyone had a blast at the 22nd Annual Lakewood High School Physics Cardboard Boat Regatta.

More than 100 11th and 12th grade physics students participated in the race with 31 boats at the high school’s natatorium late Thursday afternoon.

Many wore costumes, and most said they had been waiting to race in the regatta for years.

“I’ve been waiting for this since like 7th grade,” said Bilal Naq. “This is why I took physics.”

“It’s kind of surreal that now we’re the ones participating,” said Thaissa Santos.

The students were on small teams and had five weeks to construct the boats using only untreated cardboard, clear packing tape and applying principles of physics.

“We talked about the idea of buoyancy and about Archimedes’ principle,” said LHS physics teacher Dave Hille.

Tavens Packaging and Display Solutions donated the cardboard and $1,500 to the physics program, as well as Cedar Point tickets for the winners.

During nine heats, some vessels sank right away, while others raced across the 25-yard pool in under 25 seconds.

In the end, one team that had been featured on FOX 8 News in the Morning Thursday with Kenny Crumpton won the entire contest.

Although, they admit after their appearance they didn’t expect such a strong finish.

“We honestly didn’t think we were going to win because we thought we used our better boat earlier this morning with Kenny, but then this boat brought it home for us,” said Rachel Aoun, with her teammates Mia Carroll-Greeves, Evie Abderrazza and Elise O’Donnell.

All participants get points in class for following the guidelines.

Those that floated and finished the race receive additional points, with extra credit for the winners.

“So we’re excited!” said Mia.

Mr. Hille says he’s also pleased to see students succeed and other lessons learned at the event like teamwork and camaraderie.

When one boat went adrift, other students dove in to help them out, making not only good students, but better people.

“What we’re hoping to do is make them better problem solvers,” he said. “That’s what this does and it’s a fun event to watch.”

