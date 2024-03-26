Watch: Livestream shows scene of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key bridge after collapse

Rescue efforts were underway Tuesday after the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland collapsed into the Patapsco River when it was struck by a large cargo ship.

The collapse has triggered a massive emergency response, with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declaring a state of emergency and at least seven people thought to be in the water.

A vessel struck the bridge around 1:30 a.m., James Wallace, chief of the Baltimore City Fire Department said. Several vehicles were on the bridge at the time of impact and were plunged into the Patapsco River.

Authorities were searching for six construction workers who were on the bridge when it was struck.

Wallace said two people were rescued from the water. One was unharmed and the other is remains in "very serious condition," he said. At least seven people were believed to be in the water, though, Wallace noted, it's unclear whether that number includes the two who were rescued.

A massive search is underway in a vast section of the Patapsco River, with multiple local, state and federal agencies coordinating to search the ship, as well as both above and below the water's surface. Divers, helicopters and sonar technology were being used and had located several vehicles submerged in the river.

