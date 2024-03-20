State-chartered plane from Haiti to land at Orlando Sanford International Airport

A state-chartered plane from Haiti is expected to land at Orlando Sanford International Airport, evacuating individuals trapped in the country amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, will provide an update at the airport.

This comes after the Florida Division of Emergency Management launched a portal on March 14 to collect information from Floridians and other Americans trapped in Haiti.

“We will do everything possible to help Floridians and Americans who are in need of help in Haiti,” Guthrie said as the portal launched.

A Seminole County Emergency Management spokesman said that about a300 people answered the form and close to 250 respondents were Floridians.

The agency has a crew based at the airport Wednesday, providing support to the state agency.

The plane had been expected to take off Tuesday, but unrest in the country delayed the flight.

