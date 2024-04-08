Watch live: Solar eclipse starts in Central Florida

The solar eclipse has started here in Central Florida.

We’re going to experience a partial eclipse, with about 58 percent of the sun being obscured by the moon – and that will happen at 3:03 p.m.

At 1:46 p.m., for most areas around Central Florida, the moon’s passing in front of the sun could start to be visible – but only with special glasses.

It is very important to not look directly at the sun with special equipment, as permanent eye damage could occur in seconds.

While a large swath of the middle part of the nation will get to see a total eclipse of the sun. You can watch NASA TV’s coverage below.