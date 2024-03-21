Watch live: Follow link here to see Electron blast off from Wallops early Thursday

Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times
Rocket Lab has set its next big Electron rocket launch from the Wallops Flight Facility, but be warned: You'll have to either get up very early or stay up very late to watch it.

The big launch is set for a window beginning at 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning, with the four-hour window running through 6:30 a.m.

If you're going to be up for it, visit here to watch the launch live.

