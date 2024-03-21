Watch live: Follow link here to see Electron blast off from Wallops early Thursday

Rocket Lab has set its next big Electron rocket launch from the Wallops Flight Facility, but be warned: You'll have to either get up very early or stay up very late to watch it.

The big launch is set for a window beginning at 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning, with the four-hour window running through 6:30 a.m.

If you're going to be up for it, visit here to watch the launch live.

