Watch live: Prosecution to rest in James Crumbley involuntary manslaughter trial

The prosecution rested its case Wednesday morning in the involuntary manslaughter trial of James Crumbley.

Crumbley and his wife, Jennifer, whose teenage son murdered four students and injured seven other people at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, are the first parents in America to face criminal accountability for a child's school shooting.

Unlike his wife, James Crumbley is not expected to testify in his defense. His attorney will present her case after the prosecution rests.

Jennifer Crumbley, was convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter last month and faces up to 15 years in prison when she's sentenced April 9. Ethan Crumbley, their son, is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

James Crumbley's sister from Florida is first defense witness

The prosecution rested in its case after briefly recalling Brett Brandon, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives. Brandon testified that he reviewed the surveillance footage from the building in Detroit where James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested in 2021 and that he saw them walk out to their vehicle, but did not observe them leaving the location.

Defense attorney Mariell Lehman called James Crumbley’s sister, Karen Crumbley, to testify as her first witness.

