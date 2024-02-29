Watch live: President Joe Biden delivers remarks amid dueling border visit by Trump

President Joe Biden is visiting the Texas-Mexico border Thursday for the second time during his presidency.

Biden is visiting Brownsville to address border security and call out Republicans for derailing a border bill this month amid a yearslong surge in unlawful crossings.

He will also speak with federal immigration agents and local government and law enforcement officials as well as pitch the need for Congress to act swiftly in passing border security legislation.

More: Border security will be Biden's focus during his visit to Texas. Here's what we know.

Donald Trump makes dueling visit to US-Mexico border

Sharing the spotlight, former President Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner for the presidency, is spending time 300 miles away in Eagle Pass, where a legal fight has ignited over the state installing concertina wire on the riverbank and defensive buoys in the water to deter migrants from crossing into the state outside legal ports of entry.

More: Joe Biden, Donald Trump at US-Mexico border will spotlight competitive politics in Texas

Watch live: President Biden delivers remarks at US-Mexico border

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Live: President Biden delivers remarks amid US-Mexico border visit