WATCH LIVE: CPD clears anti-war, Pro-Palestine encampment

CHICAGO — SkyCam9 is over the scene as Chicago police dismantle the anti-war, Pro-Palestine encampment at DePaul University, as it reached its 17th day.

Chicago police provided updates after officers dismantled the encampments Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m.

Hundreds of Chicago police officers dressed in riot gear began to dismantle the encampments Thursday morning around 5:30 a.m.

Demonstrators who were removed from the encampments gathered to continue their protest west of Fullerton and Seminary Avenue where the encampments were placed.

Two individuals in their mid 20s were arrested for blocking traffic, police said.

According to a press release from SJP (Students for Justice in Palestine) DePaul, several protesters were injured, and one woman’s hijab was pulled off of her.

DePaul University president released a statement saying they will fight to protect students’ right to speech but chose to take down the encampments due to extensive complaints.

“I am deeply saddened to say the encampment has crossed the line,” the statement said on the website.

The president claims there have been more than 1,000 complaints of discrimination, harassment and violence that the university received over the past 16 days. The University also cancelled one end of the school year activity due to the protests.

Demonstrators supporting the encampments at DePaul University and many other schools across America say they want their universities to disclose investments and divest from Israel, who they say is committing genocide against the Palestinian people.

Over 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ruthless bombardment of Gaza and around 1.5 million have been forced to flee their homes during Israel’s offensive.

This story is developing and WGN will update as more information is provided.

