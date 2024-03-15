WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sheriff Grady Judd hold news conference in Polk County
Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Polk County.
DeSantis is set to speak from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m.
Joining the governor will be Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Lt. Gov. Janette Nuñez and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.
The governor’s press office did not say what will be discussed at the event.
