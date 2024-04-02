Watch live: Former President Donald Trump speaks in Grand Rapids

Former President Donald Trump is expected to meet with members of local law enforcement in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. at the DeVos Place. Trump is expected to discuss President Joe Biden and the U.S. border, according to a release from Trump's campaign last week.

The event is not open to the public.

